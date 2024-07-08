Alstom delivers updated train cars to Denver International Airport

Alstom's new Innovia™ APM 300R trains have entered into service at the Denver International Airport (DEN), operating between the terminal and concourses A, B and C.

“Alstom is proud to begin a new chapter in our 30-year relationship with Denver International Airport and to be part of the story, as DEN is one of the busiest airports in the world and continues to grow,” said Michael Keroullé, president, Alstom Americas. "This next generation of airport mobility will bring better service for riders and a reduced environmental impact for the surrounding community. Manufactured in the U.S. and specifically designed for the airport, these trains are built to provide service frequency, safety and comfort for travelers from around the world."

The Innovia 300R trains provide increased capacity with up to eight four-car trains available to operate at any given time. Alstom says the upgrades to the APM system are essential to serving existing demand and allowing for the continued growth of DEN, the third busiest airport in the U.S. and sixth busiest airport in the world. The airport set an all-time passenger traffic record in 2023 and is projected to exceed 100 million passengers per year by 2030.

DEN is expanding its APM fleet to 41 vehicles during 2024, with additional expansion under consideration, which will help ensure the airport can adapt their fleet size to support current and future passenger volume, as well as accommodate vehicle maintenance schedules.

“Today marks an important milestone, as our train to the concourses play a crucial role in the passenger experience at DEN. With 77.8 million annual passengers and millions more expected year over year, we know we need the most reliable, durable and efficient infrastructure and systems to ensure as seamless an experience as possible,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said. “Over the next 15-18 months, we will replace more than half of our entire fleet and look to expand the number of train cars that are running at any given time to better meet current and future demand.”

In addition to moving more passengers at a time, the lightweight aluminum car bodies are assembled using recyclable materials and use a more efficient power supply that improves the airport’s energy consumption by more than 30 percent.

Alstom has been providing operations and maintenance services for the airport’s automated people mover system since the airport opened in 1994.