USDOT awards $544.6 million TIFIA loan to BART for 775 new passenger railcars

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has awarded a $544.6 million Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan through the Build America Bureau (the Bureau) to Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) for 775 new passenger railcars. The new railcars are part of a $2.2 billion expansion and upgrade of the entire BART system that operates 48 million passenger trips annually.

“Congratulations to BART for implementing the fleet of the future that its loyal riders throughout the Bay Area can rely on for the coming decades,” said USDOT Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg. “This investment is a game-changer for the community. It will improve riders’ daily commute and contribute to a more efficient, sustainable and equitable transportation system.”

USDOT says the new railcars feature many accessibility and safety improvements, including:

LED screens to provide improved customer information.

Digital cameras to enhance security and crime prevention.

Three doors for entry and exit versus the previous two.

According to USDOT, due to a revised production schedule and accelerated monthly delivery rate of the new railcars, completed in September, the project is expected to save up to $394 million overall compared to original budget estimates. Additionally, by financing the cost of the rail cars, BART is able to use other capital funds to invest in a new headquarters for its police department.

“BART has set the standard for transit providers by quickly delivering an entirely new fleet of modern rail cars for its riders versus a typical replacement project that can take decades to complete,” said Build America Bureau Executive Director Morteza Farajian. “Utilizing TIFIA and embracing innovative financing enables them to save millions of dollars in the long-term, redeploy some of their funds for other priority projects and deliver an efficient system-wide upgrade with the modern features and performance upgrades their communities need.”

The cars were assembled at the Alstom Manufacturing plant in Plattsburgh, N.Y. USDOT notes U.S. companies supplied materials and parts used in the train cars, including the propulsion system, the brakes, raw aluminum used for the body and electrical wiring.

USDOT says the cars feature lightweight aluminum exteriors that reduce energy usage, white roofs that deflect heat to lessen the load on the interior cooling system and improved regenerative braking that returns electricity to the power distribution system. Additionally, 100 percent of BART’s electric traction power comes from clean hydro and renewable sources.

“BART is thrilled to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau for the first time,” said BART Board President Bevan Dufty. “Our new fleet of the future rail cars are an important component of BART’s Safe and Clean Plan and crucial to our efforts to grow ridership post-pandemic.”

Since the program was created more than 25 years ago, USDOT says it has closed more than $41 billion in TIFIA financing, supporting more than $138 billion in infrastructure investment across the country.