L.A. Metro contracts AtkinsRéalis for program management services of new HR5000 heavy rail vehicles

AtkinsRéalis has been selected by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) to provide program management services for its acquisition of new HR5000 heavy rail vehicles (HRV) in support of service expansion in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“With the eyes of the sporting world now turned to my hometown Los Angeles, AtkinsRéalis is privileged to support critical rail infrastructure that will transport thousands of people during the Olympic Games,” said AtkinsRéalis U.S., Latin America and Minerals and Metals President Steve Morriss. “The Canada Line, one of our flagship rail projects in North America, was a critical capital investment driven by the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Our comprehensive rail consultancy services ensured the line opened on budget and more than three months ahead of schedule and it continues to run at 99.8 percent average availability rate to this day.”

AtkinsRéalis is providing program management support services for L.A. Metro’s HR5000 procurement under a seven-year contract, overseeing the supply of 182 cars for use on the B (Red) and D (Purple) heavy rail lines and to meet enhanced capacity needs due to the D Line extension to West Los Angeles.

“AtkinsRéalis possesses a wealth of technical expertise with more than 5000 rail and transit professionals world-wide,” said AtkinsRéalis Senior Vice President and Infrastructure Solutions Business Unit Director Paul Demit. “We have a proven track record of overcoming difficult challenges and have mastered the balance of representing client’s needs and contractual requirements with understanding the challenges faced by contractors. This experience helps bring about mutually beneficial solutions.”

L.A. Metro selected Hyundai Rotem as its HRV supplier earlier this year, providing the opportunity for AtkinsRéalis to build on the company’s experience working with the South Korea-based supplier. AtkinsRéalis says it is one of few vehicle consultants who has successfully supported the on-time delivery of Hyundai Rotem vehicles in the North American market in the past 20 years, including major new-build public-private partnerships such as the Denver Eagle and Canada Line projects.