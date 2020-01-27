New Canada Line trains increase service for customers

The first wave of new trains will carry up to 800 more people per hour at peak times.

TransLink
Jan 27th, 2020
Officials celebrate the new trains beginning service on the Canada Line.
TransLink

TransLink has announced four new Canada Line trains have begun service, with the new trains increasing customer capacity by 15 percent during peak hours and allowing for more frequency and more comfort to passengers.

“The Canada Line is an integral part of the transit system and its booming ridership reflects that,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. “Ridership has been strong since it opened, and regular weekday ridership has grown 25 percent since then. This increase in service and the upcoming increase later this year will provide relief to our customers who depend on the Canada Line every day.”

These are the first of 12 new trains, which are being rolled out as part of Phase One of Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie’s Mayors’ 10-Year Transit Expansion Plan. Once more trains are in service later this year, there will be a total increase in capacity of approximately 35 percent compared to 2019 service levels.

“Since its inception just before the 2010 Olympics, the Canada Line has played a vital role in the development and growth of Metro Vancouver,” Brodie said. “Investments like these not only make our transit system more accessible and enjoyable, but it also ensures that we can keep up with the demand as more people are choosing to take transit to get to where they need to go.”

Delivered through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF), this C$88-million (US$60.664-million) investment is funded 50 percent by the government of Canada, 33 percent by the province of British Columbia and 17 percent by TransLink.

To support this increase in service, the Canada Line Operations and Maintenance Center was upgraded, and three additional escalators were installed at Canada Line Stations in 2019. This C$36-million (US$27.299-million) investment was also funded through PTIF.

The remaining trains are in the process of being delivered from Hyundai Rotem in South Korea. Upon arrival, the new trains will go through testing and commissioning before being certified for revenue service later this year.

“The addition of these new Canada Line cars will help more people get to where they need to go faster, whether it is downtown Vancouver, YVR or Richmond, letting them avoid congestion and giving them more time to spend with friends and family,” said Bowinn Ma, Parliamentary Secretary for TransLink. “This service increase is one more example of how our shared goal of reliable and efficient transit is making a difference for people. Our government’s commitment to fund 40% of the capital costs of each phase of the Mayors’ Council’s 10-Year Vision will result in continued transit improvements throughout the region making life better for everyone.”

Quick facts:

  • In 2019, for the first time, there were more than 50 million boardings on the Canada Line.
  • With more than 150,000 trips taken on an average weekday in 2019, that is an increase of about three percent compared to 2018.
  • Canada Line is a 19-kilometer (11.8-mile) route with 16 stations, two bridges and nine kilometers (5.6 miles) of tunnel.
  • 21 percent of travelers use the Canada Line for their journey to or from YVR.
  • Improving transit and transportation infrastructure is a shared priority between the government and the BC Green Caucus and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.
