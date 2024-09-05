Service resumes on South Lake Union route of Seattle Streetcar.

Service resumed on the South Lake Union route of the Seattle Streetcar on Sept. 4. Repairs to the electrical systems that power the streetcar were completed Sept 3.

Streetcar service operates:

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays and holidays

Specialized high-voltage control units were installed and tested during the past week at the two substations that deliver electricity to the overhead catenary system that powers the streetcar. King County Metro Transit notes trains then were tested in simulated service Sept. 3 and the systems are operating properly and reliably.