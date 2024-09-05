  • Subscribe
    Service resumes on South Lake Union route of Seattle Streetcar

    Sept. 5, 2024
    Specialized high-voltage control units were installed and tested during the past week at the two substations that deliver electricity to the overhead catenary system that powers the streetcar.
    Service resumes on South Lake Union route of Seattle Streetcar.

    Service resumed on the South Lake Union route of the Seattle Streetcar on Sept. 4. Repairs to the electrical systems that power the streetcar were completed Sept 3. 

    Streetcar service operates: 

    • 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday 
    • 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays 
    • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays and holidays 

    Specialized high-voltage control units were installed and tested during the past week at the two substations that deliver electricity to the overhead catenary system that powers the streetcar. King County Metro Transit notes trains then were tested in simulated service Sept. 3 and the systems are operating properly and reliably. 

    King County Metro Transit
