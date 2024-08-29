King County Metro works to restore South Lake Union Streetcar power system

King County Metro has now received four replacement high-voltage control units and plans to install and test the new electrical parts as it continues efforts in partnership with the Seattle Department of Transportation to repair the South Lake Union Streetcar power system.

The agency notes the First Hill Streetcar is continuing to run as normal. Nearby bus service continues to offer alternatives to riders who need to travel between downtown Seattle, Wash., and South Lake Union:

Route 40:Timetable and route map

Route 70: Timetable and route map

RapidRide C Line: Timetable and route map

Service on the South Lake Union streetcar route was suspended on Aug. 9 when specialized electrical control units in the power substations failed.

The South Lake Union route of the Seattle Streetcar is powered by two traction power substations, which went into service in 2007 and power the streetcar through overhead wires. The agency says that under normal circumstances, either one can power the streetcar at reduced service levels if there is an issue with the other one. The current service disruption is because both substations have experienced technical issues at the same time.

King County Metro staff perform ongoing maintenance of the equipment, including regular inspections. King County Metro’s electrical vendor that supports streetcar operations identified worn-out control units that manage the high-voltage breakers at one substation in July and began working to obtain highly specialized replacement parts which, the agency says are not readily available in North America. Streetcar service was not fully suspended until an issue arose with the second back-up power substation on Aug. 9.