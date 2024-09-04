SacRT rolls out new S700 low-floor light-rail vehicles.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) celebrated the launch of its new fleet of S700 low-floor light-rail vehicles as the agency works to modernize Sacramento, Calif.,’s transit system to enhance accessibility and improve the rider experience.

“My district is expecting significant growth and thousands of new residents in the next few years,” said U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA). “The resulting increase in traffic is a challenge for our quality of life. That’s why I am grateful that SacRT has new light-rail vehicles coming on line and very soon will be offering light-rail service every 15 minutes all the way into Old Folsom. The residents who choose to take the light rail will make our roads less congested for other drivers.”

The new light-rail vehicles, manufactured by Siemens Mobility, feature a low-floor design that allows easier boarding for seniors, persons with disabilities and those with strollers or bicycles. The first of the new S700 trains began service on the Gold Line on Sept. 1, 2024, and on the Green Line Sept. 3.

“Here in Sacramento, our innovators like SacRT are working to deliver results for the community. They are driving economic growth throughout the region by connecting neighborhoods and getting Sacramentans where they need to be,” said U.S. Rep Doris Matsui (D-CA-7). “That’s why I have been such a strong advocate to secure federal funding that will help them build Sacramento’s future. We celebrate the transformative impact of these new low-floor light-rail vehicles to improve the lives of our neighbors. I am committed to fighting for the resources our region needs to continue modernizing our transportation network and put us on a path to a cleaner future.”

“I am pleased to have helped secure federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make much-needed improvements to SacRT’s light-rail system,” said U.S. Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA-6). “Built right here in Sacramento County, this new fleet of low-floor cars will enhance the rider experience and make light rail accessible to all, including those with mobility restrictions, parents with strollers and cyclists. We are continuing to invest in our region’s future by modernizing our transit system and providing jobs that keep our local economy strong and diverse.”

“Congratulations to the entire SacRT team for their relentless efforts in making this service launch a reality,” said Michael Cahill, president rolling stock, Siemens Mobility North America. “Built by Siemens Mobility and our team of more than 2,400 in Sacramento, these trains and the connection they bring are a gateway to a future where transportation is seamlessly connected and where our city can thrive.”

Key Features of the S700 low-floor light-rail vehicles:

One train car can fit up to 187 people sitting and standing

At-platform boarding and easy access for all riders

Allows for riders in mobility devices to board using deployable ramps at the two center doors

Temperature control for a comfortable ride

Digital signs inside the trains show the next station and update when approaching stations

Audio announcements announce approaching stations

For the first couple of weeks, SacRT will operate a mixed fleet of new low-floor and legacy high-floor trains on the Gold and Green lines, as the agency completes the final testing phase of the new trains.

On the Blue Line, SacRT will continue to operate the current high-floor trains, which still require riders in mobility devices and those unable to climb stairs to use the mini-high ramps at the end of the station platforms.

SacRT will begin construction on Blue Line platforms to meet the height requirements of the new low-floor trains in late September 2024.

“Thanks to new funding created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) was proud to award more than $45 million dollars to help SacRT buy new trains and the platform improvements to use them,” said Ray Tellis, administrator for FTA Region 9. “The FTA is working with SacRT and agencies all over the nation to improve the lives of people who use transit to get to and from their jobs, schools and other essential destinations.”

Siemens Mobility Inc. will begin production on an additional eight low-floor trains later this year, which are expected to be delivered to SacRT in late 2025. To date, SacRT has received funding for a total of 45 new low-floor trains, with a contract to order up to 76 new vehicles.