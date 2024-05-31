SacRT receives two S700 low-floor light-rail trains, ready for passenger service after 1,000 miles of testing

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) has received two of the 20 new S700 low-floor light-rail vehicles. The agency has also completed 1,000 miles of testing and is ready for passenger service.

The 1,000-mile testing process is the final step of testing that is required to ensure all safety and quality standards are met before the train can operate on SacRT’s tracks when service of the new low-floor trains begins later this summer. The other 18 vehicles are currently in different phases of testing.

“Ensuring the safety and reliability of our trains is our top priority,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “I commend our dedicated team for their hard work and commitment throughout the rigorous testing process. These new low-floor vehicles will enhance accessibility and comfort for all our passengers and we are excited to place them in service on the Gold and Green lines later this summer.”

Light Rail Modernization project

SacRT’s Light Rail Modernization project is a major capital project in the Sacramento, Calif., region that includes the purchase and rollout of new accessible low-floor light rail vehicles, modifications to station platforms to meet the height requirements of the new vehicles and the addition of a passing track to allow for 15-minute frequency at all four Folsom area stations.

The first phase of station platform construction on the Gold Line is nearly complete and SacRT will begin phase two of construction on Blue Line stations in fall 2024.