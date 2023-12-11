SacRT’s low-floor trains enter final testing phase

The Sacramento Regional Transit District’s (SacRT) new low-floor trains have entered the final testing phase, bringing the region one step closer to an enhanced and more accessible public transit system.

SacRT began the “burn-in” testing phase on Dec. 7, 2023. Testing is being conducted systemwide on the Blue, Green and Gold Lines from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday through Friday. SacRT notes the schedule is designed to minimize any impact on regular light-rail service.

During the phase of testing, the new low-floor trains will simulate real-world scenarios, actively pulling into stations, deploying ramps, opening and closing doors and proceeding to the next station. To distinguish these trains from regular service trains, prominent “Test Train” decals are on doors and windows to prevent customers from accidentally boarding.

The burn-in testing is expected to take approximately two weeks per train. This thorough process allows SacRT staff to identify and address any issues before the trains are approved for passenger service.

The testing process is projected to continue through spring 2024 for the first 20 low-floor trains in anticipation of starting passenger service with the new trains on the Gold Line in summer 2024.

About the new low-floor light-rail trains

The new low-floor vehicles will provide easier access at every doorway, a spacious seating design and large windows for better light and views. They feature improved accessibility with wider aisles. The new low-floor vehicles will increase overall operational flexibility by providing more access to passengers with disabilities.

SacRT is modernizing the light-rail system to make future travel easier, safer and more convenient for riders. The project includes the purchasing of new low-floor trains, reconfiguring station platforms to accommodate the new trains and adding a passing track to allow for 15-minute light-rail service at all Folsom area stations.