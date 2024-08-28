Caltrain releases electric trains service schedule

Caltrain has released the schedule for the new electric trains, which will launch alongside fully electrified mainline Caltrain service on Sept. 21. In addition to faster commute times and increased frequency, the schedule also features simplified service patterns, a new train numbering system and an expedited transfer at San Jose Diridon for South County riders in San Jose, Calif.

Faster service

Weekday peak period service will feature four trains per hour running in each direction, including an express train running between San Jose and San Francisco in under an hour.

Local service times will be reduced from 100 minutes down to 77 minutes.

Travel time from southern Santa Clara County (Gilroy/Morgan Hill) to San Francisco will be cut by up to 20 minutes.

Ride more, wait less

The schedule will feature:

20 percent increase in train service at stations.

26 percent increase in train service at equity priority stations.

Half-hourly weekend service (compared to every hour currently).

Caltrain notes the new trains accelerate and decelerate faster than the diesel fleet, allowing Caltrain to run express trains that can make the journey in under an hour while also serving 11 stations instead of the previous seven to eight, allowing for 16 stations to be served by three to four trains per hour per direction during peak travel times. Additionally, weekend service, mid-day and evening weekday service will run every half hour, making it far easier to use Caltrain to travel to sports games, concerts and other public events.

Service patterns will be simplified through the use of “clockface” schedules, where trains arrive at stations at regular intervals to make it easier for passengers to remember while also ensuring shorter wait times.

The new numbering system for trains allows riders to determine at a glance what service pattern a train will follow. Caltrain notes train numbers can be found on the front and side of the trains’ exteriors and are also listed on the onboard digital displays and are included in the onboard announcements. Northbound trains will continue to be odd-numbered while southbound trains are even-numbered.

100s – Weekday Local

400s – Weekday Limited

500s – Weekday Express

600s – Weekend Local

800s – South County Connector

900s – Special

The agency says riders taking the South County Connector from stations south of Tamien can save up to 20 minutes thanks to the new schedule. South County riders will ride on the diesel trains to San Jose Diridon Station, where they will find a three-minute cross-platform transfer to one of the new electric trains. In the event of a late-arriving train, connecting trains will be held at San Jose Diridon between twp to 5 minutes to accommodate South County passengers, with the final South County Connector of the evening (#822) holding as late as needed to ensure no passenger is left behind. Caltrain eventually plans to replace this transfer by introducing battery-equipped electric trains into service that would run on overhead power in the electrified service areas and then use battery charge to travel “off-wire” on non-electrified track areas, leading to fully zero-emission South County service.