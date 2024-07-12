Jacobs named owner's representative for Omaha streetcar project

Jacobs has been selected as the owner's representative for the Omaha Streetcar Authority's streetcar project, generting new transportation options and attract growth in Omaha, Neb.'s urban core. Following an expected three-mile loop, the streetcar route will include more than 15 stops, providing a critical connection to downtown and midtown Omaha.

Consulting with the Omaha Streetcar Authority for nearly a year and now as owner's representative, Jacobs' services will include design review, delivery oversight and management of project budget and schedule. When complete, the streetcar will link urban areas and destinations – allowing residents and visitors to visit Omaha's downtown and midtown neighborhoods without driving, alleviating congestion and parking concerns.

"The Omaha streetcar is a catalyst for community vitality, economic growth and improved quality of life. In addition, it provides downtown residents direct connection to businesses, entertainment and community amenities," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Katus Watson. "The project will connect several strategic districts, including major medical facilities, universities, cultural and entertainment centers – stimulating employment opportunities. As owner's representative, we'll provide critical design review, scheduling and other advisory services that will enhance accessibility, equity and opportunity for this growing city."

With lifespans expected to be twice as long as buses or cars, Omaha streetcars will run on electricity – making them quiet and exhaust-free. The project is expected to deliver $13 million in safety benefits during a 20-year period with fewer cars on the road, provide $8.9 billion in annual economic activity across the greater Omaha area and serve as a catalyst for employment growth, talent recruitment and retention, higher density expansion and economic development.