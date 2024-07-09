CAF to supply six trams for Omaha streetcar project

CAF has partnered with the Omaha Streetcar Authority, the city of Omaha, Neb. and Omaha Metro to launch the city's new tram network project by supplying the units that will operate on the line. CAF will provide design and construction of the infrastructure and the trams, as well as the operation and maintenance of the system.

Scheduled to enter into operation in 2027, the almost five-kilometer (3.1 mile) long network will comprise 16 stops. Running east along Harney Street and west on Farnam Street, the network will connect Omaha's historic Blackstone district with the downtown area.

The project aims to improve mobility for residents, workers and visitors travelling between the city center and key business, education and service hubs while also driving employment growth and economic development.

CAF's scope includes the initial supply of six trams, along with their corresponding depot parts

and special tools. The contract also provides an option to increase the number of trams by up

to 29 additional units in the future. The contract is worth approximately €50 million (US$54 million).

The Urbos platform 3-module trams have a 100 percent low-floor design. They are equipped to operate using either overhead catenary power lines or Onboard Energy Storage Systems (OESS) on sections of the line without a catenary infrastructure. They will be the first CAF trams with the OESS system to be manufactured for the United States.