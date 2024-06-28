VIA Rail Canada highlights delivery of new trains on Québec City-Windsor corridor

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) celebrated the delivery of its new modern, accessible and environmentally friendly trains in the Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, region. The vehicles will help to serve the entire Québec City-Windsor corridor and will progressively replace the old fleet starting this summer.

“Our teams have been focused on modernizing our operations in the most densely populated region in the country,” said Mario Péloquin, VIA Rail Canada president and CEO “With this important milestone, we are thrilled that Canadians throughout the entire Québec City-Windsor corridor will be able to enjoy an unparalleled and fully accessible travel experience. Our full roster of 32 new trains will be in service by the summer of 2025, which will mark the completion of this game-changing project for passenger rail in the Corridor.”

The new trains feature redesigned ergonomic seats, large adjustable tray tables, braille and raised display and large and fully accessible washrooms.

“VIA Rail's new expansion in southwestern Ontario marks a pivotal development for regional connectivity and travel efficiency," said Irek Kusmierczyk, parliamentary secretary to the minister of employment, workforce development and official languages and MP for Windsor –Tecumseh. "The introduction of modern, fully accessible, state-of-the-art trains promises to enhance transportation options and comfort for the residents Windsor and visitors alike. This investment underscores VIA Rail's commitment to our community, aligning with the region's growing economic needs and demands.”

“Since the spring, I have begun a tour of the country to present VIA Rail’s new strategic plan, VIAction 2030. It’s an opportunity to raise awareness among major decision makers. Their internal policies have a real impact and encouraging their employees to take the train for business travel sends a strong signal that they are making a sustainable and responsible choice for future generations,” Péloquin said.



