VIA Rail Canada reveals VIAction 2030 strategic plan

VIA Rail Canada has revealed its VIAction 2030 strategic plan. The plan aims to help VIA Rail Canada become a best-in-class passenger rail operator in North America and a leader in integrated mobility at the heart of the passenger journey in Canada.

Among its 2030 objectives, VIA Rail Canada is committed to:

Generating savings equivalent to 15 percent of its operating deficit

Reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent compared to 2005

Increasing its capacity by 18 percent

“Canada was built by rail and I fundamentally believe in the transformative potential of this industry,” said Mario Péloquin, VIA Rail Canada president and CEO. “I have the ambition to act now to create meaningful change for our passengers and this plan gives us a clear roadmap, which allows us to aim higher and transform the way we operate.”

During the past five years, the government of Canada has invested more than C$3 billion (US$2.2 billion) in the modernization of VIA Rail Canada, including the replacement of its Québec City – Windsor corridor fleet to offer a more modern, comfortable and accessible travel experience.

“The five pillars of this plan will enable us, among other things, to improve our operations through innovation and continuous improvement and to collaborate with the various players of the transportation industry to better serve Canadians from coast to coast. Thanks to this five-year strategy, we are convinced that even more people will choose the train as the comfortable, sustainable and accessible transportation solution,” said Vanessa Cherenfant, VIA Rail Canada chief strategy officer.

Projects already underway

VIA Rail has already initiated efforts on several central aspects of the strategic plan and is well positioned to meet its objectives.

New trains from coast to coast: The government of Canada’s latest budget confirmed support for VIA Rail Canada to replace its long-distance, regional and remote trains across the country. During the coming years, VIA Rail Canada’s passengers from coast to coast will be able to enjoy new modern and comfortable trains meeting the highest accessibility standards.

More information on the strategic plan can be found on Via Rail Canada’s website.