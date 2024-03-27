CadRI awarded rail fleet maintenance contract from ONxpress Operations for GO Expansion - OnCorr project

A subsidiary of the Sojitz Group, CAD Railway Industries Ltd. (CadRI), has reached a 23-year rail fleet maintenance, repair and overhaul agreement with ONxpress Operations Inc. (OOI), the operations and maintenance service provider for Metrolinx's GO Expansion – OnCorr project.

CadRI's Ontario subsidiary, CAD Rail Fleet Services (Ontario) Ltd. (CadRFS), will continue with the mobilization and transition planning period for the Metrolinx rail fleet, used for GO Transit commuter rail service and UP Express airport service. CadRFS's contract scope of work starts Jan. 1, 2025.

CadRFS will be focusing on ensuring safety and improving customer experience in its service delivery. To do so, CadRFS is expecting to employ up to 500 Ontarians to deliver its fleet maintenance services commitment.

"We are very proud to have reached this contract milestone and the exciting prospect of becoming a vital team member for the successful delivery of the GO Expansion – On Corridor Works project, the largest railway capacity expansion and transformation in Canada in the last 140 years," said Benoit Leclerc, CadRI president. "In this next stage CadRFS will demonstrate its capability to actively contribute to this project by leveraging our prior Metrolinx fleet overhaul experience, our demonstrated project management capability, our rail equipment technical expertise, our innovative engineering methodologies and our strong commitment to continuous improvement."

"ONxpress Operations Inc. (OOI) looks forward to a long and successful working relationship with CadRI, a high-performing rail fleet maintenance, overhaul and repair company," said Thorsten Krenz, OOI CEO. "Our shared objective is to provide Metrolinx and its customers, with a world-class safety and customer experience-focused commuter rail service and we look forward to our continued partnership with CadRI."