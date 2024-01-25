Metrolinx, ONxpress reach long-term operations and maintenance agreement for GO Expansion project

GO Expansion is underway

By 2041, the GO service area (which includes the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Region, Kitchener-Waterloo, Barrie and Niagara) is expected to grow to more than 12 million people.

With much of the transportation network already congested and travel demand expected to increase by more than 50 percent, Metrolinx notes there is a need for transit systems to get people where they need to go, better, faster and easier.

GO Expansion will bring more train service by delivering new transit infrastructure and operations that will reduce journey times and add more passenger capacity.

With $11 billion of work currently underway to add more stations, more track and enhance the customer experience across the network, customers are already benefiting from upgraded new and upgraded stations, including Agincourt, Bloomington, Cooksville, Kipling, Milliken, Old Elm, Rutherford and Unionville GO.