MDOT MTA resumes light-rail service

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) resumed light-rail service Dec. 23 after service was temporarily suspended to facilitate emergency inspection of the entire light-rail vehicle fleet on Dec. 8. The inspection identified potential issues with punctured conduits on light-rail vehicles and MTA worked closely with its contractor to complete an accelerated inspection and correction plan.

“I thank our dedicated Maryland Transit Administration employees and our contractor’s workforce for all they’ve done to advance these reviews while maintaining safety as our highest priority,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Above all, I thank the thousands of riders who rely on our services every day. I know this temporary suspension of service has been an inconvenience for many of our customers, and I greatly appreciate their understanding.”

MDOT MTA provided shuttle buses at all stations during the service suspension. As a courtesy to riders, light-rail service will be free until Jan. 2, 2024.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our valued riders back aboard light rail,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “Safety will always be our top priority and I thank our riders for their patience as we completed necessary inspections and repairs.”

Additionally, the Maryland Transit Administration has applied for $225 million in federal grant opportunities to support further investment in the light-rail system. The Rail Vehicle Replacement grant program would directly support the procurement of an entirely new fleet of modern light-rail vehicles.