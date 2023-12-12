MDOT MTA temporarily suspends all light-rail service

On Dec. 8, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) temporarily suspended light-rail service at all stops to perform emergency inspections of every vehicle in the fleet.

During a recent inspection, the MTA discovered the potential for a punctured conduit on its light-rail vehicles. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure continued passenger safety and system reliability, the agency, in conjunction with its vehicle overhaul contractor, will initiate an accelerated inspection and correction plan. Limited service will be restored once at least eight railcars are available, with full service planned to return once all repairs are complete.

“Ensuring the safety of passengers is our top priority,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “We understand these service impacts will be a significant inconvenience to many and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our riders as we conduct these essential inspections and repairs.”

MDOT MTA is providing shuttle buses at all stations during the service suspension. Metro Subway and Local Bus will operate on their regular schedules.