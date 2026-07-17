Live-wire testing of LRVs begins for Purple Line project in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) has begun live-wire testing of light-rail vehicles (LRVs) for the Purple Line between the Lyttonsville Operations and Maintenance Facility and the Purple Line Bethesda Station in Montgomery County, Md.

The Purple Line is a 16-mile light-rail line that will provide service from New Carrollton to Bethesda, Md., including direct travel options to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Metrorail lines, MARC commuter rail, Amtrak and local and regional bus networks.

The line is supposed to start service in winter 2027. As Mass Transit magazine previously reported, construction of the project is 90% complete, with all rail tracks installed as of early May. MTA notes that live wire testing with LRVs evaluates overall system functionality, including track integrity and electrical systems, to ensure the vehicles operate smoothly. Train operators also will test acceleration and braking at varying speeds and may periodically test the horn and bell.

MTA is now conducting live wire testing in four of the seven sections of the Purple Line alignment. Crews have completed installation of all 1,187 overhead wire poles supporting the power lines essential to operating the Purple Line.

In April, MTA started dynamic testing on the one-mile test track located adjacent to the project’s operations and maintenance facility along Veterans Parkway in Glenridge, Md. Dynamic testing involves running trains on the tracks to evaluate multiple mechanical systems under real-world conditions. Team members overseeing safety, testing, operations and engineering, as well as train operators, evaluate various onboard components, such as braking, propulsion, electrical, signaling and communication systems.

The 28 LRVs for the Purple Line were assembled by CAF in Elmira, N.Y. The cars are 142 feet long and are more than 8.5 feet wide, with a total passenger capacity of 400. They are low-floor vehicles, making it easy for those with mobility challenges to ride.

Features include seating for 80 people, bicycle storage and a fully open gangway, so riders can have clear visibility throughout the entire length of the train, as well as noise reduction measures such as dampening wheel skirts. The vehicles are electric, which makes them less noisy compared to a typical railcar. The first LRV for the Purple Line was delivered in 2024.

The agency is planning a full alignment approach for the launch of the line, but it is too early to know exactly the frequency of service.