MBTA selects STV to assist with battery-electric locomotive procurement

The agreement spans seven years, includes bid review, selection assistance, production and testing.
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July 1, 2026
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STV Inc.
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The contract, spanning seven years, encompasses the whole procurement process from bif to launch.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has tapped STV to provide engineering and project management services for its new Tier Four diesel and battery-electric locomotives as part of the agency’s regional rail modernization program. STV’s contract, spanning seven years, includes full suite support, working from bid review and selection through procurement, production and testing.

With this procurement, MBTA would be among the early adopters of battery-electric locomotive technology for U.S. commuter rail. The agency says the technology is mature, with Tier 4 diesel locomotives designed to reduce pollutant emissions by up to 70% compared with older models. This effort will replace the MBTA’s legacy diesel locomotives, which have been in service for more than 35 years.

“With more than three decades of experience serving as lead consultant on the majority of electric locomotive procurements in the United States, STV brings unmatched perspective to helping the MBTA put emerging technology into service,” said STV project manager Derek Stegman. “By procuring a mixed fleet of the cleanest diesel technology available and cutting-edge battery-electric technology, the lessons we apply in Boston will help shape the future of commuter rail nationwide.”

The agreement comes after STV stuck a similar procurement deal with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Metro-North Railroad last October.

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