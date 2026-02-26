MBTA issues RFP for new battery-electric and Tier 4 low-emission diesel locomotives

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for new battery-electric and Tier 4, low-emission diesel locomotives. The agency notes the procurement advances its broader efforts to modernize its rail fleet and position Regional Rail for long-term improvement. An awarded contract is planned for summer 2026.

"This is a major step forward for riders and for the future of the MBTA," said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. "Battery-electric trains mean quicker trips, quieter trains and more reliable service, especially for the communities that depend on Regional Rail every day. By investing in modern equipment now, we are improving the rider experience and building a transportation system that supports our workforce and our economy."

The MBTA says battery-electric locomotives produce zero tailpipe emissions and are significantly quieter than traditional diesel trains, improving air quality and reducing noise along rail corridors. By replacing aging equipment that is more prone to mechanical failures. The agency notes the new trains will also help reduce delays and improve day-to-day reliability as battery-electric locomotives accelerate faster than diesel trains, supporting smoother trips, more consistent schedules and the potential for more frequent service on key lines.

“A modernized and reliable regional rail system has been talked about for a long time, and now we are taking action with this significant first step of procuring battery-electric locomotives,” said Interim Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Under the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s leadership and with the strong support of the Legislature, investments in transit are making this procurement possible. Critical to not only continuing to deliver the levels of service needed today, this procurement also helps us build a system that can meet the needs of future generations. Supported by a determined MBTA workforce, the new locomotives will enhance the rider experience and help bring the Commonwealth closer to reaching climate, accessibility and economic development goals.”

According to the MBTA, it will procure 10 battery-electric locomotives for initial deployment on the Providence Line, which has existing electric power infrastructure, and 10 Tier 4, low-emissions diesel locomotives for lines without electric infrastructure. The procurement includes options for up to 50 additional locomotives to support future expansion of Regional Rail modernization, as funding and infrastructure allow.

The agency notes the procurement builds on recent and ongoing investments to modernize Regional Rail service, including: