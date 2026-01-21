Tri-Rail to add seven Charger diesel electric locomotives from Siemens Mobility

South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), operator of Tri-Rail commuter rail service, has ordered seven advanced Charger diesel-electric locomotives from Siemens Mobility to add to its fleet. The locomotives are expected to enter service in 2029.

With the addition of seven new locomotives, SFRTA notes Tri-Rail will enhance its current aging fleet, introducing equipment designed to enhance the passenger experience with modern features while improving the reliability of daily service. The new locomotives are also equipped to provide service into MiamiCentral, which requires rail equipment that meets specific operational and compliance requirements to access the station.

“On behalf of the entire Siemens Mobility team, we are honored that SFRTA has chosen our American-made technology to power Tri‑Rail’s next chapter,” said Siemens Mobility North America CEO Tobias Bauer. “With our Charger locomotives, riders will benefit from modern performance and improved access, including service into MiamiCentral.”

SFRTA says the Charger locomotives will replace its aging fleet of six EMD GP49 units, enabling Tri-Rail to retire older equipment and enhance service quality for riders. Operating along the 73.5-mile corridor that links Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, Fla., as well as the additional eight-mile stretch on the Florida East Coast (FEC) Corridor to access MiamiCentral, the Charger locomotives aim to provide modern, high-end performance.

“These new locomotives represent a major step forward in modernizing Tri-Rail’s fleet and strengthening the reliability of our service for the riders who depend on us every day,” said SFRTA Executive Director Dave Dech. “This investment supports our long-term vision for safer, more efficient commuter rail system and positions Tri-Rail for continued growth.”

The procurement is funded through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). According to the agency, the Charger locomotive is Environmental Protection Agency Tier 4 compliant.

The locomotives are Buy America compliant and will be built at the Siemens Mobility rail manufacturing hub in Sacramento, Calif.