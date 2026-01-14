TTC takes delivery of 60th and final new Alstom streetcar

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) took delivery of its 60th new streetcar, completing the order of new streetcar vehicles purchased since 2021. The fleet expansion was funded through a combination of funding from the government of Canada and the province of Ontario, who committed up to C$180 million (US$130 million) each, with the city of Toronto providing the remaining C$208 million (US$150 million).

With all 60 vehicles now in service, the TTC has expanded its streetcar stock by nearly 30%– a step the agency says is helping modernize Toronto’s transit system and deliver more reliable, accessible service across the city. Additionally, all TTC streetcars are fully accessible and zero emission, supporting Toronto’s climate and equity goals.

The 60 streetcars were produced by Alstom at its Thunder Bay, Ontario, facility. Delivery of these vehicles began in 2023, with the final streetcar arriving in late 2025.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is protecting Ontario by investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America to tackle gridlock, shorten travel times and support good-paying jobs for Ontario’s manufacturers,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “These made-in-Ontario streetcars are providing fast, reliable service to commuters in Toronto, connecting communities and transforming the way people move across the city.”

The expanded fleet will support six-minute or faster service on streetcar routes, a recommended feat in the TTC's 5-Year Service and Customer Experience Action Plan. In the future, this fleet will also support any proposed expansion of TTC's streetcar network, including east along Queen’s Quay.

“We thank all our funding partners for their continued investment in the TTC,” said TTC CEO Mandeep Lali. “Without support for new vehicles, better facilities and state-of-good-repair, we would not be able to deliver the kind of effective, reliable transit that Torontonians deserve and expect.”

In addition to the procurement of 60 streetcars, the government of Canada’s $180 million contribution is also being used to support upgrades at Hillcrest Complex to facilitate maintenance and store the new streetcars. Construction at Hillcrest is currently underway after a ground-breaking in March 2025.

With 11 streetcar routes spanning 308 kilometers (191.4 miles), the TTC’s streetcar network is the largest and busiest in North America. In 2024, the agency notes that customers made over 34.5 million streetcar trips.

"These additional streetcars mean shorter waits, more reliable trips and better connections across the city. Expanding and modernizing transit helps everyone get where they need to go. We are working to deliver a more affordable, safe and caring city for Torontonians," said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.