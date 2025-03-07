TTC works to adapt Hillcrest complex to store, maintain incoming streetcars

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has officially launched construction at its Hillcrest complex to implement comprehensive upgrades to store and maintain approximately 25 new streetcars. TTC says these upgrades are being funded by contributions from the Canadian government and the city of Toronto.

“Expanding Hillcrest will allow us to modernize our facilities and future-proof our operations and it is also the closest maintenance facility to the routes that the new streetcars are expected to serve – 512 St Clair and potentially 511 Bathurst,” said TTC CEO Greg Percy. “It also means we can save on some costs by modifying existing infrastructure, rather than building a new facility.”

The TTC is currently receiving 60 new streetcars, which are jointly funded by C$568 million (US$395 million) in contributions from the federal government, the Ontario government and the city of Toronto.

“Torontonians can expect six-minute or better service for the Dundas, Bathurst and St. Clair streetcars,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “Today’s announcement will get Toronto moving by expanding Hillcrest Yard to service the city’s newly expanded streetcar fleet. We are making the TTC the better way to travel so people spend less time waiting and get to their destination faster.”

“Investments in transit strengthen communities and improve quality of life, helping more people get to where they need to go," said Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Nathaniel Erskine-Smith. “Our government believes in public transit and this investment will support the growing population of transit users in Toronto.”

The Hillcrest Complex construction project will be done in two phases and is expected to take approximately five years to complete. In addition to the upgrades for streetcar storage and maintenance, the project will include much-needed maintenance work and landscaping improvements.

“Streetcars are a vital part of the TTC and the city, and I am pleased that we are expanding Hillcrest to ensure that we can store and maintain additional streetcars,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “Our goal is to run a sustainable transit system that our customers can continue to rely on and be proud of. This is a big step in that direction.”