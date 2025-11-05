MTA to receive 378 R268 subway cars by 2030

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Board has approved the purchase of 378 new R268 subway cars as part of the authority’s efforts to modernize its rail fleet. The new R268 subway cars will be funded by the MTA’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan and run on the system’s ‘B’ division. The cars will have similar specs as the R211 cars.

“I promised New Yorkers that we’d make generational investments in the transit system that is the lifeblood of our region, and we’re delivering by purchasing 378 state-of-the-art cars that will keep our city moving for decades to come,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “These new subway cars will carry billions of riders over their lifetime, connecting the people and places we hold dear with the safety and reliability New Yorkers need and deserve.”

According to MTA Chair and CEO Janno Leiber, the new subway cars allow the authority to “replace cars at the end of their useful life before they start breaking down and by building on the successful procurement of R211 train cars, we were able to save money on nearly 400 modern subway cars.”

MTA says the new cars will also support the ongoing conversion of lines to modern Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling, which will allow the authority to run more trains more frequently and more reliably, resulting in improved service and less crowded stations and trains, as well as more accurate real-time train arrival information.

Signal modernization projects are currently underway on the A, C, E, F and G lines. MTA notes funding from congestion pricing will support the modernization of signals on the Fulton Street and Liberty Avenue Lines of the A and C trains in Brooklyn and Queens and the 6th Ave. Line of the B, D, F and M trains in Manhattan.

“These new train cars will make a world of difference for transit riders by forwarding our efforts to provide safe and reliable service while improving the customer experience, and with the addition of CBTC to more parts of the system, we can run faster and more frequent service for riders,” said New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow.

The R268 cars will be delivered by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. beginning in fall 2028. MTA anticipates all cars will be delivered by 2030, which will allow the authority to retire the last of its R68 and R68A cars and transition the ‘B’ division to an all modern-technology fleet, with all cars capable of delivering CBTC service.

Security cameras will come pre-installed in every car, as well as more accessible seating, brighter lights and clearer signage. In addition, MTA says the cars will provide upgrades in reliability and performance compared to the aging cars they are replacing.

“This is the historic 2025-2029 Capital Plan in action,” said MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “These cars are a generational investment to deliver a more comfortable and reliable ride for commuters across the city for decades to come.”