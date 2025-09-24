New Siemens Charger locomotives begin passenger service on Metro-North Railroad’s Hudson Line

New 4,200-horsepower Siemens Charger locomotives are now in service on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) Metro-North Railroad’s (Metro North) Hudson Line. MTA says the locomotives provide 1,000 more horsepower than the current fleet and reduce airborne pollutants by 85%.

"Metro-North is charging into the future with faster, greener and more reliable locomotives," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. "There is no better way to kick off climate week than by further enhancing the emissions-reducing power of mass transit. I will always be a champion for New York's commuters and by modernizing our Metro-North fleet, tens of thousands of riders every single day will have a smoother, faster ride."

According to the MTA, the new locomotives are able to travel the entire 102 miles of Metro-North’s third rail territory, which extends to Croton-Harmon on the Hudson Line, Southeast on the Harlem Line, and Pelham on the New Haven Line, under electric power. The current fleet of locomotives, the GE P32s, operate under electric power only in the tunnels in and out of Grand Central Terminal, which equates to a distance of four miles. MTA notes the new locomotives are compliant with Tier IV of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s vehicle emission standards.

The purchase of these new Siemens Charger locomotives was funded by the MTA's 2015-19 and 2020-24 capital plans, along with funding from the Federal Transit Administration.

“Transit is already the antidote to climate change, and it’s only getting cleaner and greener as we replace Metro-North’s aging diesel fleet with top-of-the-line diesel-electric locomotives,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “These are just the first of many new trains to come as part of the MTA Capital Plan’s $11 billion investment in new rolling stock.”

Metro-North President Justin Vonashek added, “Metro-North couldn’t be more excited to bring these powerful, reliable and green locomotives to our railroad. With these on time, on budget and American made locomotives, we are making a significant, long-term investment in the service we provide. These locomotives are key to our transition to a faster and cleaner fleet in the coming years. Like everything we do at Metro-North, this is all possible thanks to the hard work of our employees.”

The locomotives are being manufactured at the Siemens Mobility rolling stock facility in Sacramento, Calif., and delivered to Metro-North through 2027.

“Today marks a proud milestone for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Metro-North Railroad, Siemens Mobility and for rail innovation in America,” said Rolling Stock Siemens Mobility North America President Tobias Bauer. The Charger locomotives entering revenue service are more than just trains, they represent our shared commitment to modern and reliable transportation for millions of passengers. Built right here in the U.S., these locomotives combine cutting-edge technology with proven performance, and we’re honored to celebrate this moment alongside our partners at the MTA at Grand Central Terminal.”