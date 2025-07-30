Amtrak Virginia passenger rail service sets state fiscal year ridership record.

The Amtrak Virginia passenger rail service set a ridership record for state fiscal year (SFY) 2025 with 1,451,276 passengers traveled, an increase of 4.8 percent compared to SFY24. According to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), SFY25 was the highest ridership recorded since the state-supported service launched in 2009. Increases were seen on all four corridors, with Roanoke leading the way with an increase of 6.9 percent while the Norfolk corridor carried the most passengers with 542,743 people.

VPRA notes June 2025 also set a record with 126,284 passengers traveling, which was the highest ridership the state of Virginia has seen in June since the Amtrak Virginia service launched. All four corridors recorded double-digit increases in June.

“The growth that we are continually seeing in our Amtrak Virginia ridership just confirms our work to expand passenger rail in Virginia,” said VPRA Executive Director DJ Stadtler. “We have projects progressing throughout the commonwealth from Northern Virginia to Richmond to the New River Valley. These projects will be transformative for the state’s transportation mix and are necessary to keep Virginians moving.”

VPRA says its Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) initiative will allow the state to expand Amtrak Virginia to serve even more passengers. VPRA notes it has made great strides in developing a state-supported passenger rail service that works for Virginians that will take cars off of highways and interstates and provide an option for those who wish to avoid highway congestion or cannot drive due to accessibility issues.

Recent TRV milestones include:

The beginning of early-phase construction activities on the Long Bridge Project, which will connect Virginia with Washington, D.C., with a new two-track railroad bridge across the Potomac River. This early-phase work includes in-river geotechnical borings, vibration monitoring and foundation testing using a large drill rig and crane to test support systems for the bridge’s foundation. In addition, modifications are being made to track and a railroad crash wall near Maryland Avenue.

The awarding of a $414 million contract to FlatironDragados-Herzog Joint Venture for construction of the Franconia-Springfield Bypass Project, which will significantly improve rail service through the area with a rail bridge that will allow passenger trains to cross over freight trains without interrupting either service.

Following a groundbreaking for the New River Valley Project, which will extend Amtrak Virginia service from Roanoke to the New River Valley. Construction in Christiansburg has progressed quickly with the removal of trees at the Cambria site. Construction crews have also begun removing the existing tracks to make way for the new configuration, and the proposed access road has been roughly graded. Jack and bore machines are being used for the installation of pipes and other underground structures.

VPRA notes that when all Phase II projects of TRV are complete in 2030, the state will fund 13 Amtrak Virginia roundtrips, up from today’s eight. Current service includes three roundtrips between Norfolk and Washington, D.C., two between both Roanoke and Washington, D.C., and Newport News and Washington, D.C., and one between Richmond and Washington, D.C. Amtrak Virginia offers a one-seat ride from Virginia to Philadelphia, New York and Boston, as well as intermediate stops along Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor.