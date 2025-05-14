Hitachi Rail’s international survey shows Toronto transit users want shorter trips

Transit riders in the Toronto region would most like to see shorter trip times, according to Hitachi Rail’s global transportation survey.

Hitachi Rail notes Toronto is still a city dominated by car travel, with 70 percent of people commuting by car, compared to 33 percent in Paris and 41 percent in London. According to survey results, prioritizing shorter journeys (72 percent) came at the top of the wish list for people across Toronto, beating avoiding crowding (69 percent), reliability (65 percent) and affordability (57 percent) as reasons to use transit more often.

The findings come as part of an international report into attitudes to transportation commissioned by Hitachi Rail. The global research was conducted by independent polling agency Savanta, which collected the opinions of a representative sample of 1,026 Toronto residents who used all modes of transportation. Worldwide, more than 11,000 people were interviewed in seven global cities, including London, Washington, D.C., Paris, Dubai, Copenhagen, Berlin and Toronto.

The data shows the focus on shorter journeys has been a consistent theme for Toronto transit users, coming in at the top for three years in a row.

“Toronto resident expectations for transit continue to grow and providing shorter journeys is top of their wish list. They want transit to offer faster, more convenient ways to cross the city as an alternative to driving,” said Arnaud Besse, COO of Urban Rail Signaling, Hitachi Rail. “It falls on us as leaders in the rail industry to offer the advanced technology and deliver the important projects that can make journeys faster and make transit more appealing.”

There is good news on the horizon for Toronto transit riders, with several projects underway to help speed up transit trips. For instance, the new Ontario Line will cut the length of transit journeys from 70 minutes to 30 minutes to get across the city. Its modern signaling technology will also allow trains to pass through stations every 90 seconds during rush hours.

In the shorter-term, programs like the Finch light-rail transit line, the Hurontario light-rail transit line and the regional GO Expansion will also cut transit journey times, increase travel options and connections and improve reliability across the region. Upgrades to the Toronto Transit Commission’s subway system with new signaling technology will allow for faster journeys, more services and greater reliability, plus the ability to reach more destinations via transit.

Initiatives such as Ontario’s newly introduced One Fare Program that enables transit users to pay one fare across the region’s different transit organizations has made transit more convenient, integrated and affordable.

Hitachi Rail’s survey also finds that there is support for better funding for public transit. People in Toronto would use a better-connected system more, even if it cost more (40 percent in favor vs. 37 percent against), despite the majority of respondents using a car to commute to work or study (70 percent).