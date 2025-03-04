VIA Rail Canada launches RFQ to find co-development partner for its Dorval hub project

VIA Rail Canada has launched a request for qualifications (RFQ) to find a co-development partner for its Dorval hub project.

With the launch of this RFQ, VIA Rail is seeking to meet two needs. The agency says the investment in the Dorval station is needed to continue offering passengers facilities that meet their needs.

VIA Rail Canada says the investments are also an opportunity for the agency to advance the next phase of a project aimed at better integrating its operations with the public transit services of the Greater Montréal area in one location to offer passengers a more seamless experience.

As part of its VIAction 2030 strategic plan, VIA Rail Canada aims to become a leader in integrated mobility. The project’s goal is to integrate the various operators in the metropolitan region on a single site in the west of the island of Montréal.

For the project, VIA Rail Canada says it will work closely with the ARTM to ensure the development of this station benefits the entire transit ecosystem of the Greater Montréal area.

The agency notes interested partners have until May 9, 2025, to submit their interest in participating in the RFQ.