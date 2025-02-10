MTA names Justin Vonashek as president of MTA Metro-North Railroad

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has appointed Justin Vonashek to serve as president of MTA Metro-North Railroad effective April 1. Vonashek will succeed Catherine Rinaldi who was the first woman to lead the railroad and will be retiring after nearly seven years of service in this role.

Vonashek joined Metro-North as vice president of system safety in January 2016, part of the railroad’s push to improve safety following a series of incidents in 2013. He was elevated to senior vice president of operations, overseeing critical operational functions in December 2020 and finally to executive vice president and COO in September 2023, where he has managed all aspects of the railroad’s operations, including ensuring safety and operational excellence throughout the agency.

“Justin Vonashek has been a key player at Metro-North for years, helping the agency deliver sky high on-time performance and record customer satisfaction. We are fortunate to have such a seasoned executive ready to lead and make this transition a smooth one,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “Cathy Rinaldi leaves big shoes to fill. There aren’t many people talented enough to run two of the busiest commuter railroads in the country — let alone at the same time but she is one of them. We are grateful for her many years of exemplary service and wish her all the best in retirement.”

“I am honored that Janno has placed his confidence in me to lead one of the busiest commuter railroads in the country,” Vonashek said. “I'm grateful to Cathy for her 20 years of service to the MTA and for her guidance over the years as we have worked together at Metro-North. I am excited for the challenges ahead and look forward to continuing to deliver the best service possible.”

Rinaldi’s legacy

The MTA says Rinaldi leaves behind an impressive legacy with both Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR). The agency notes that in her time as president of MTA Metro-North Railroad, Rinaldi has overseen the best on-time performance in the railroad’s history, which stands at 98 percent, the fifth straight year it has exceeded 97 percent.

She also led efforts to prioritize customer service and improve system reliability while continuing infrastructure work, which the agency says was essential to maintaining system safety, including the opening of a brand-new maintenance and operations hub at Croton-on-Hudson and the installation of positive train control. The MTA also notes that Rinaldi oversaw the largest service increase in the LIRR’s almost 200-year history, which began with the opening of Grand Central Madison and the Main Line Third Track Project.