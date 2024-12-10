Metrolink awards contract to Alstom to operate, service and maintain agency’s regional passenger rail system

Alstom has been awarded a contract by Metrolink to operate, service and maintain the agency’s regional passenger rail system. The contract has a base term of five years, valued at approximately $515 million and will run from Jan. 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030, employing more than 400 Alstom team members in Southern California. The contract allows for a potential three-year extension, which would carry the total value of the base contract to approximately $860 million.

The contract award is an extension of the partnership that Alstom has built with Metrolink, dating back to the delivery of the first bilevel coaches for Metrolink more than 30 years ago. Alstom has been serving as the maintenance provider for Metrolink’s fleet since 1998.

“We are grateful for the trust the Southern California Regional Rail Authority and their board of directors has placed in Alstom as we expand our role to support their operations and maintenance needs,” said Michael Keroullé, president, Alstom Americas. “Metrolink customers are doing their part to reduce traffic congestion and pollution, and we are committed to bringing them our experience and dedication to deliver world class service and to help Metrolink prepare to accommodate visitors from around the world during the upcoming global sporting events in Southern California.”

Alstom employees will continue to provide maintenance services for Metrolink and will now provide full operations services across the Metrolink system, totaling more than 545 service line miles. The Alstom team will mobilize more than 200 employees for the operation of Metrolink services beginning July 1, 2025.

The contract scope encompasses train operations and maintenance services, including train crewing and customer service, maintenance of the rolling stock fleet and facilities maintenance, with an option for materials management.

A safe, convenient alternative to driving

Metrolink has 545.6 total service line miles and 67 stations across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego counties. The Metrolink service fleet consists of 258 passenger rail cars, including 57 cab cars and 201 coaches and 60 locomotives.

The Metrolink transportation network also includes Arrow service, a nine-mile operation in San Bernardino County linking the cities of San Bernardino and Redlands powered by three diesel multiple units (DMUs). In 2025, Metrolink will welcome its first hydrogen-powered train, also known as a Zero Emission Multiple Unit (ZEMU) as part of its Arrow service. Alstom will not be responsible for DMU/ZEMU maintenance, but will provide the operating crews and management for Arrow service.

“We are excited to continue our transition from a traditional commuter railroad to becoming a true regional passenger rail operator with the expanded responsibilities awarded to a world-class organization such as Alstom,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle. “We are grateful for the efforts and dedication of the Amtrak crews, who have been operating our Metrolink trains since 2010, and the TransitAmerica Services Inc. team members who have been operating Arrow since that service began in 2022. We know Alstom will work collaboratively over the next several months to ensure a seamless transition and a continued outstanding customer experience.”