SBCTA prepares for launch of its ZEMU passenger train

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) is working to integrate its Zero Emission Multiple Unit (ZEMU) passenger train into its Metrolink fleet for the eastern end of the San Bernardino Line.

Crews have been making an effort to get this hydrogen fuel cell-battery hybrid vehicle ready for passenger service. In preparation for the train’s launch, a multi-phase effort of testing and adjustments is needed to ensure safety precautions are taken. Currently, the ZEMU team is executing a series of static testing efforts before rolling out the stock on to the line for field testing.

Static testing comes with a range of executables that prepare the vehicle, crew and support systems for field testing. These stationary tasks include, but are not limited to, propulsion diagnostics and communication checks. Other activities associated with the uniqueness of this type of vehicle include permitting, installation and commissioning of the hydrogen fueling unit and first responder training. Once supporting infrastructure and static testing are complete, operational field testing will occur to validate station alignments, at-grade crossing engagements, positive train control and other safety aspects that will enhance the overall customer experience when integrated into the future fleet.

Field testing is expected to commence later this fall in anticipation of a service launch scheduled for the new year.