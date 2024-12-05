STV signs on as general engineering consultant for Baltimore Red Line project

STV has signed a contract with the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) to provide comprehensive design services for MTA’s Red Line, a new 14-mile light-rail transit (LRT) corridor that will significantly enhance east-west connectivity in Baltimore.

In tri-venture with Jacobs and WRA as Transit Delivery Partners, STV will serve as the general engineering consultant (GEC). The firm is providing roadway, track, water resources, systems, traffic, landscaping, architecture, structural and utility design and oversight. STV is also offering planning support in collaboration with the program management consultant (PMC) and will provide cost estimating services later in the project.

“The Red Line will be a major improvement to Baltimore’s connectivity, especially for communities that rely on public transit to access employment, education and other essential services,” said STV Principal and Project Manager Ryan Barth, PE, PMP. “This long-term project also creates an abundance of professional development opportunities for Baltimore’s next generation transportation workforce, who will gain invaluable skills working on a transformative infrastructure project alongside a large project team with a diverse group of subcontractors and local [disadvantaged business enterprises].”

The Red Line project was revived again in June 2023 and in June 2024, light rail was selected as the preferred mode of transit to meet Baltimore critical need for east-west transit service. STV had previously supported the original project as part of a program management consultant (PMC) team prior to 2015.

The Red Line will connect communities from Woodlawn in Baltimore County to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in East Baltimore. The majority of the route will be surface running within the existing Baltimore City roadway network. The project scope also includes the design of several maintenance buildings for vehicle storage and upkeep, as well as park-and-ride facilities along the alignment.