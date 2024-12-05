Amtrak breaks all-time ridership record during FY 24

Amtrak achieved an all-time ridership record of 32.8 million during fiscal year (FY) 2024. Amtrak also invested $4.5 billion into major infrastructure and fleet projects.

“Breaking our ridership record is just the beginning,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. “This record ridership shows that travelers throughout the U.S. want efficient travel options and we are committed to meeting that demand. Through bold investments, strong partnerships with states and host railroads and dedicated planning, we are doubling down on our vision to connect more people and communities like never before.”

Preliminary results for FY 24 (October 2020 – September 2024) include:

Ridership: All-time record 32.8 million customer trips, a 15 percent increase over FY 23.

All-time record 32.8 million customer trips, a 15 percent increase over FY 23. Ticket revenue: $2.5 billion —a first in Amtrak’s history and nine percent higher year-over-year.

$2.5 billion —a first in Amtrak’s history and nine percent higher year-over-year. Total operating revenue: $3.6 billion, a seven percent increase over FY 23.

$3.6 billion, a seven percent increase over FY 23. Major infrastructure investments: Invested $4.5 billion into critical infrastructure upgrades, driving economic growth, creating jobs and improving mobility around the country.

Invested $4.5 billion into critical infrastructure upgrades, driving economic growth, creating jobs and improving mobility around the country. Adjusted operating earnings: Improved by nine percent over FY 23 to $705.2 million.

Improved by nine percent over FY 23 to $705.2 million. Service: Launched one new train service and expanded four additional routes.

Amtrak says its commitment to building new bridges, tunnels, trains and more will enhance safety and reliability, expand capacity, spur economic growth and improve accessibility. Amtrak is also working closely with state partners to establish new routes, upgrade stations and lay the groundwork for future corridor expansion. Advancing a new era of passenger rail supports Amtrak’s goal of doubling ridership to 66 million by 2040.

“We are modernizing our network and fleet so we can make every journey with Amtrak world-class,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “As we build for the future, our investments in new equipment, expanded service and critical infrastructure will continue to elevate the experience from coast to coast.”

“Amtrak’s record ridership reflects not only the need for train travel in America, but also the impact of strategic investments that support our long-term vision,” said Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia. “We’re modernizing and expanding our network in ways that will improve service, enhance reliability and increase capacity. This is an exciting time for rail in America and Amtrak is committed to leading the way.”