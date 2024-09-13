SFMTA’s L Taraval trains to return to service Sept. 28

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) L Taraval trains will return to service Sept. 28 following the completion of the L Taraval Improvement Project.
The major civic improvement project will provide:
- Improved Muni service
- Reliable water and sewer services for decades to come
- A safer and more beautiful Taraval Street for all
What to expect when train service returns
L Taraval trains will resume service between Embarcadero Station and the San Francisco (SF) Zoo. Trains are scheduled to arrive every 10 minutes on weekdays and every 12 minutes on weekends. Board trains at the platform or street instead of using the buses at the curb. L Bus service will be discontinued.
A better, safer Taraval
The L Taraval Improvement Project was a multi-agency effort between the SFMTA, SF Public Utilities Commission and SF Public Works. The project upgraded and added new infrastructure along Muni’s L Taraval Line between West Portal and the Zoo.
The project covered two miles. To reduce impacts to the community, SFMTA split work into two segments and completed both on time and on budget.
Project highlights include:
- Improved Muni service: SFMTA upgraded the L Taraval train tracks for the first time in almost 50 years. The new rails will make for a smoother, quieter ride and require less maintenance. Five new traffic signals will give priority to transit vehicles. The agency also completely replaced the Overhead Contact System that powers the trains.
- Safer streets: Before the project, SFMTA notes nearly five people were hit every year getting on or off the train. The agency installed 22 new or extended boarding islands so riders will no longer have to board directly onto the street alongside traffic. Eleven pedestrian bulb-outs and new high-visibility crosswalks will help make it safer for people to cross at intersections.
- Accessibility: People with limited mobility can board trains more easily at accessible stops with elevated platforms, installed at key locations along the route. SFMTA also installed new curb ramps and Accessible Pedestrian Signals at intersections along the corridor.
- Upgraded utilities: SFMTA notes many of the utility lines along Taraval Street were more than a century old. The sewer and water pipes have been completely upgraded, which will avoid costly failures and ensure taps and toilets flow smoothly for the next 100 years.
- Beautification: More than 175 new trees, median landscaping and public art were installed, chosen with community input. Crews also repaved Taraval Street from curb to curb, making for a smoother ride for everyone.
- The future is looking bright: 71 new streetlights with upgraded LED lighting have been added along Taraval Street.
- Coming later: All train platforms will have new Muni shelters with Next Generation real-time displays.