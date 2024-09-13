SFMTA’s L Taraval trains to return to service Sept. 28

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) L Taraval trains will return to service Sept. 28 following the completion of the L Taraval Improvement Project.

The major civic improvement project will provide:

Improved Muni service

Reliable water and sewer services for decades to come

A safer and more beautiful Taraval Street for all

What to expect when train service returns

L Taraval trains will resume service between Embarcadero Station and the San Francisco (SF) Zoo. Trains are scheduled to arrive every 10 minutes on weekdays and every 12 minutes on weekends. Board trains at the platform or street instead of using the buses at the curb. L Bus service will be discontinued.