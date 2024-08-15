SFMTA receives first of four project contract approvals for new automatic train control system on Muni.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has received the first of four project contract approvals that are required for the city of San Francisco, Calif., to launch a new train control system on Muni, known as the Train Control Upgrade Project.
According to the agency, the current technology that helps control Muni Metro trains in the subway is outdated and is at risk of breaking down. Some parts of the system are no longer made and SFMTA will no longer be able to replace them. Other parts are very limited in their capabilities.
To prevent an extended subway shutdown, SFMTA says it is critical the agency replaces the current automatic train control system. The agency’s planned Train Control Upgrade Project includes both a complete overhaul of technology and an expansion of train control to on-street Metro corridors.
Switching to a new system: How it will help
SFMTA plans to install a modern, Communications-Based Train Control System in its subways and streets where Muni trains run.
The new system will improve on the benefits of automatic train control for several reasons, including:
- Track all trains from the start and end of service — extending beyond the subways and onto the streets
- Anticipate streetlights earlier to give trains the right of way and reduce delays
- Make the switches between tracks easier
- Help improve reliability, safety and service across the entire Metro system.
Milestones and next steps
The agency says once it receives the remaining approvals from the SFMTA Board of Directors and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, it will officially launch the project. At that point, it will design the technology into a bespoke system to Muni specifications and purchase the modern technology components.
SFMTA expects the Train Control Upgrade Project to run from 2025 through 2032, which includes detailed design, installation, testing and final delivery.
The project will unfold in seven, relatively short phases that are set to overlap:
- The first phase will be the Initial Technology Demonstration. The agency will install and test the new Communications-Based Control System at street level to make sure it works as expected.
- The second phase, the Subway Technology Upgrade, will completely replace the existing system in the subway.
- Phases three to seven will cover On-Street Technology Installation on the remaining on-street parts of our Muni Metro routes, which will bring the benefits of train control to streets where Muni trains run — a first for those corridors.
More information on the Train Control Upgrade Project can be found here.