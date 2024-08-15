SFMTA receives first of four project contract approvals for new automatic train control system on Muni.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has received the first of four project contract approvals that are required for the city of San Francisco, Calif., to launch a new train control system on Muni, known as the Train Control Upgrade Project.

According to the agency, the current technology that helps control Muni Metro trains in the subway is outdated and is at risk of breaking down. Some parts of the system are no longer made and SFMTA will no longer be able to replace them. Other parts are very limited in their capabilities.

To prevent an extended subway shutdown, SFMTA says it is critical the agency replaces the current automatic train control system. The agency’s planned Train Control Upgrade Project includes both a complete overhaul of technology and an expansion of train control to on-street Metro corridors.