MDOT MTA, VRE launch cross-honor program to enhance commuter connectivity

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) have agreed to a cross-honor program that will enhance commuter connectivity and efficiency across the region. Effective immediately, passengers with a weekly, monthly or 10-trip ticket purchased on the MARC or VRE system to Union Station can utilize that ticket to transfer to the other system to continue their trip at no additional cost.

"This agreement represents a significant step forward in regional transit integration," said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. "We are not only fostering a more connected and efficient transportation network across our states but fueling economic growth by facilitating easier movement of people, supporting tourism and attracting business to the National Capital Region.”

“This agreement effectively expands the geographic footprint of commuter rail service in the region and provides passengers with an affordable two-seat ride across state lines,” said VRE CEO Rich Dalton. “It lays the groundwork for future efforts to better align MARC and VRE operations, which is consistent with our long-range plan to grow VRE from a peak-period, commuter-focused rail service to an all-day, bi-directional transit system that can better meet the transportation needs of a growing region.”

With the new program, passengers will have easy access to connections between major urban centers, along with the unprecedented flexibility offered by the multiple transportation options available at Union Station. MARC and VRE riders will have access to a wide range of employment centers, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and tourism and cultural options throughout the region.