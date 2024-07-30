Amtrak plans enhanced customer experience for Washington Union Station

Amtrak is working to launch a program to revitalize and improve operations of Washington Union Station. Amtrak will focus on enhancing the customer experience, comfort and security by implementing investments into better serving travelers and visitors that use stations in the Amtrak Northeast Corridor and national network customers.

The initiative follows the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granting Amtrak the right to take control of the management and operations of the station following a lawsuit the company initiated in April 2022.

“Washington Union Station is a major transportation hub, tourist destination and a key asset of our core business,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Amtrak has the experience and vision to create a safer and more welcoming environment for travelers and other visitors and ensure the vitality and longevity of this iconic building.”

Amtrak is now responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of the station, including the drive aisles between the station and Columbus Circle. Amtrak will immediately initiate work to address the safety, security, repair and maintenance of the station and manage the leasing of retail, office and advertising space, kiosks and special events.

Amtrak will not have responsibility for the parking garage and Columbus Circle, located outside the front of the station.

Amtrak will launch thie work in coordination with the Federal Railroad Administration, which represents the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), the building owner and the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, which leases the building from USDOT, to improve the overall experience at the station.

Improvements, to be introduced over time will include adding more seating for customers, improving traffic flow in front of the station and modifying boarding processes on the main concourse to reduce congestion and upgrade the customer experience.

Other immediate plans include setting up an information booth in the Main Hall for customer service representatives to assist travelers and expand digital and directional signage throughout the station.

“A new and exciting chapter is beginning for Washington Union Station,” Harris said. “Amtrak is committing to ensure this historic station remains a vibrant and welcoming place for all.”