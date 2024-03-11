Gov. Polis, Colorado leaders ride inspection train from Denver to Longmont, Colo

On March 7, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Senate President Steve Fenberg (D-18-Boulder), state legislators and community leaders rode an inspection train from Denver to Longmont, Colo., part of the planned Front Range Passenger Rail project from Pueblo to Fort Collins. The route was selected for the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Corridor Identification (ID) program. The funding from the FRA provides the state of Colorado with the opportunity to deliver new train service, giving Coloradans more reliable and convenient transit options and protecting Colorado’s air by minimizing traffic.

“I’m excited to take the first demo train for Front Range Passenger Rail, which we are building out to improve our quality of life and reduce traffic. Historic federal funding for passenger rail is giving our state the opportunity of a lifetime to provide Coloradans with easy, convenient and safe travel by train. Expanding passenger rail opens the door for more housing opportunities that Coloradans can afford, including transit-planned communities, saving Coloradans money, reducing traffic and pollution, and protecting Colorado’s quality of life for future generations,” said Gov. Polis.