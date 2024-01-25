Broward County Transit hosts PREMO Light Rail Industry Day

Broward County Transit (BCT) hosted PREMO Light Rail Industry Day on Jan. 24, sparking critical conversations and forging new partnerships for the county's transformative public transportation project. More than 250 industry leaders convened to explore cutting-edge solutions, discuss industry trends and shape the future of light rail.

The day kicked off with insightful presentations from BCT executives and regional experts. Jie Bian, BCT assistant general manager for capital programs, unveiled details of the 23.3-mile Light-Rail Transit (LRT) network while William Castillo and Dr. Natacha Yacinthe showcased how the project will integrate seamlessly with the region's major hubs like the Airport and Seaport.

Candace Hartsell from the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau emphasized the LRT's potential to boost tourism and economic development. Windelle Jean-Pierre, BCT purchasing agent senior, offered a clear roadmap for potential vendors to understand how to do business with Broward County and Office of Economic & Small Business Development Small Business Manager Donna-Ann Knapp championing attendees to get certified with Broward County so they have sufficient opportunities to participate in the award of County-funded contracts.

Following the presentations, 185 attendees embarked on a tour of proposed LRT routes, visualizing the project's transformative impact on key areas like the Airport, Seaport, the new Convention Center and the 441 corridor. The day culminated in a Prime and Sub-prime Meet & Greet, fostering connections between established firms and local small businesses eager to contribute to the project's success.

"We are thrilled by the immense enthusiasm and collaborative spirit at PREMO Industry Day," said Coree Cuff Lonergan, BCT CEO and general manager of transportation. "This event proves PREMO Light Rail is not just a transportation project, but a catalyst for economic growth and sustainable mobility for Broward County."