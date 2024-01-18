Broward County Transit to host PREMO light-rail transit industry day Jan. 24

On Jan. 24, Broward County Transit (BCT) will launch Premium Mobility Plan (PREMO) Industry Day.

The day will feature the showcasing of cutting-edge innovations, discussing industry trends and fostering collaboration among industry leaders. Attendees can look forward to:

Learning about opportunities to bid on projects, including construction, environmental, design and planning

Networking with key players and other attendees

Touring the proposed light-rail transit sites aboard one of BCT’s electric buses

Listening to presentations and participating in Q&A sessions with BCT’s transit leaders.

The event will be held at the Broward County Government Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.



Prime vendors will also have an opportunity to showcase their company at an afternoon meet and greet session where they can connect with certified local small businesses, share contracting needs, build valuable relationships and contribute to the project’s success.

“We are excited to provide a platform for industry leaders, innovators and stakeholders to come together and shape the future of light-rail transportation,” said Coree Cuff Lonergan, CEO and general manager, BCT. “The PREMO Light Rail Industry Day is an opportunity to share knowledge, foster partnerships and contribute to the growth of sustainable urban mobility.”