TX: Fort Bend commuters will soon see a major change at Westpark Park & Ride. Here's what to know.

Officials will replace a year-old commuter route connecting Fort Bend Transit to Houston's Energy Corridor after residents wanted a better connection to downtown Houston.

Residents along the Westpark Tollway corridor can ride Fort Bend Transit from the Westpark Park & Ride to downtown Houston starting Monday, Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy said in an announcement.

McCoy said the county officials decided to replace the route to the Energy Corridor, which launched in October 2025, after a community survey identified downtown Houston as a preferred destination.

"It is vital that we continue to invest in public transportation in Fort Bend County to make being on the roads safer, easier, and more affordable for everyone," McCoy said.

The new downtown service will cost $4 each way, compared to the $3 one-way fare for the Energy Corridor route it replaces.

Fort Bend Transit has also updated its Texas Medical Center routes and schedule, including earlier departure times and an added route, according to its website.

Riders can catch the commuter bus at the Westpark Park & Ride, located at 19820 FM 1093 in Richmond. Reservations aren't required, and passengers can pay with exact cash, a Token Transit mobile pass or a paper ticket, according to Fort Bend Transit's passenger guidelines.

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