Sound Transit begins passenger service on Line 2 Crosslake Connection

Sound Transit has opened its Crosslake Connection, offering light-rail service that carries passengers across a floating bridge for the first time. The Crosslake Connection completes the Link 2 Line, uniting the Eastside with Seattle, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Federal Way, Lynnwood and communities in between.

The final seven-mile segment of the 2 Line includes new stations at Mercer Island and Judkins Park and connects to the 1 Line at the International District/Chinatown Station. The Link light-rail system now spans 63 miles and includes 50 stations.

“The milestone we celebrate today is possible because of a shared vision that began more than 60 years ago and has continued through the decades with resolve, innovation and hard work,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “We all share in this achievement – from the regional leaders who had the foresight to plan for future transit, to the voters who put their support behind those plans, to the thousands of people who have worked to bring the vision to life.”

The opening of the Crosslake Connection completes the expansion of the Link system approved by voters in 2008 as part of the Sound Transit 2 ballot initiative. The 1 Line extension to Federal Way opened in December 2025, following the openings of the 2 Line to downtown Redmond in May 2025; the initial segment of the 2 Line on the Eastside in April 2024; and the 1 Line extension to Lynnwood in August 2024.

"I've spent a lot of time getting around on buses and trains and organizing to make them better, faster and more reliable," said Seattle Mayor and Sound Transit Board Member Katie Wilson. "So, it's incredible to be here today to celebrate the opening of the Crosslake Connection and show that yes, we can take on big challenges and accomplish big things. I know there is so much more to do to continue delivering the world class transit system our region deserves, and I can't wait to help make that happen."

Service on both the 1 Line and 2 Line will run from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., seven days a week. Sound Transit says that trains will run approximately every eight minutes at peak at the new stations and between 10 to15 minutes the rest of the day. Between Lynnwood City Center and International District/Chinatown stations, combined 1- and 2-Line headways will mean trains arrive every four to five minutes.