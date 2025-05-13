Sound Transit Downtown Redmond Link Extension begins passenger service

The 3.4-mile extension of the Sound Transit 2 Line began passenger service on May 10. The extension includes stations at Marymoor Village and downtown Redmond, as well as 1,400 new parking spaces at Marymoor Village.

The finishing of the 2 Line marks the agency’s fourth opening in the past 1.5 years and the first Sound Transit 3 (ST3) project to open. Last August, the Lynnwood Link extension opened, extending the 1 Line by four stations and bringing light rail to Snohomish County, Wash., for the first time. The 2 Line opened between South Bellevue and Redmond Technology Station the previous April and the T Line opened service to Hilltop in September 2023. Two more openings are planned within the next year, with the completion of the 2 Line and the start of 1 Line service to Federal Way.

The agency notes voters approved the downtown Redmond extension in 2016 as part of the ST3 ballot measure.

“With the opening of downtown Redmond Link, Sound Transit now operates 46 miles of light rail across all three counties we serve. This system creates more connections and economic opportunities for people who live, work in and visit our region,” said Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dave Somers.

Redmond Mayor and Sound Transit Board Member Angela Birney added, “Today is an historic milestone for Redmond and our region, as we open the first stations from the Sound Transit 3 ballot measure. An achievement made possible by decades of vision, planning and leadership. We are grateful for our partners, and today’s celebration reflects our shared commitment to building a more connected, livable and sustainable city.”

Sound Transit notes Stacy Witbeck/Kuney JV is the design-builder for the downtown Redmond Link Extension. As part of the design-build team, Jacobs and Hatch led the design effort; Hensel Phelps delivered the garage and station structures; and Mass Electric and Modern Rail Systems executed the systems scope, including overhead catenary, traction power, signaling and communications. The project remains on schedule and within the $1.5 billion budget.

The downtown Redmond extension will serve the following stations:

Marymoor Village Station: Located along SR 520 just west of SR 202/Redmond Way, this surface level station provides easy access to the range of activities located at Marymoor Park. The station includes a parking garage with 1,400 new spaces and a connection to King County Metro route 269.

Downtown Redmond Station: This is the final stop on the 2 Line. The elevated station straddles 166th Ave. Northeast in downtown Redmond close to parks, housing and retail. It provides easy access to the Sammamish Slough walking and biking trail and connections to King County Metro route 250, RapidRide B Line and DART routes 224 and 930.

“Light rail is already transforming the Eastside, providing fast, safe and affordable transportation while spurring the creation of new places to live, work and gather,” said King County Councilmember and Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Claudia Balducci. "The two new stations at Marymoor Village and downtown Redmond open great transit access to major destinations and are only possible because of years of dedication to a vision and creativity in execution of the Eastlink starter line. I’m excited to celebrate this milestone and to turn our focus to the final step to complete Eastlink: connecting to the rest of the growing light-rail system across Lake Washington."

Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine added, “Today, we are opening the first two light-rail stations approved by voters as part of ST3. This is an affirmation of the shared vision of a more connected, more sustainable region and the product of the dedicated support of the community, our partners, contractors and staff.”

The 2 Line will run every 10 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week between South Bellevue and downtown Redmond stations. Passengers will be able to connect with the regional transit network at South Bellevue, Bellevue Downtown, Redmond Technology, Marymoor Village and downtown Redmond stations.

Sound Transit notes bike parking is available at all stations, and several 2 Line stations are accessible from the Eastrail corridor and the regional trail network.