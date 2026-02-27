Amtrak introduces revised long-distance fleet replacement strategy

Amtrak is introducing a revised long-distance fleet replacement strategy that the agency says prioritizes fleet standardization, broadens competition among potential car builders, reduces program risk and accelerates the replacement of its aging passenger cars. Under the plan, all long-distance routes will transition to a universal single-level fleet, replacing the existing mix of bi-level and single-level equipment.

Amtrak notes the strategy incorporates industry feedback received during the previous request for proposals on new bi-level trains, along with findings from a joint Amtrak-Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) review that identified the most effective path forward.

“This new approach will deliver a more consistent and accessible customer experience across the Amtrak network while maintaining our commitment to introduce the first new long-distance cars in the early 2030s,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Thanks to support from FRA Administrator David Fink and the entire Federal Railroad Administration team, Amtrak’s long-distance fleet replacement is moving forward more effectively and efficiently than originally planned.”

Amtrak will soon issue a formal request for suppliers to bid on the new long-distance fleet replacement contract and cancel the bi-level procurement. Once a selection is made, Amtrak says it will work closely with the selected car builder to finalize the delivery schedule to replace its long-distance aging fleet.

“With these new cars, Amtrak will finally replace its aging fleet and provide American travelers with the world class rail service they deserve, helping usher in Secretary [Sean] Duffy’s vision for a new golden age of travel,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Steve Bradbury. “These new cars won’t just benefit American train passengers, but workers too by supporting good paying domestic manufacturing jobs.”

According to Amtrak, many of its current long-distance railcars were delivered more than 40 years ago. The agency says it will continue to evaluate the condition of the existing fleet, assess remaining service life and determine any life extension measures necessary to ensure safe and reliable operations until the new long-distance fleet enters service.

“The FRA stands ready to work with Amtrak on behalf of President [Donald] Trump and Transportation Secretary Duffy to update Amtrak’s aging passenger rail fleet with modern American made cars,” Fink said.

Procurement of new long-distance passenger cars represents one piece of Amtrak’s broader systemwide fleet modernization program. Amtrak continues to receive new high-powered ALC-42 locomotives for long-distance service, with 79 of 125 units delivered to date. New NextGen Acela trains launched last fall, and the new Airo fleet will begin service on Amtrak Cascades in 2026, followed by the Northeast Regional and other short- and mid-distance routes in the coming years.