MA: MBTA sets schedule for South Coast Rail to, from Fall River, New Bedford

Passengers won’t have to wait much long to ride the commuter rail to and from Fall River or New Bedford, with the MBTA announcing the train schedules for the two soon-to-be serviced cities.

According to the transit agency, when service starts on Monday, March 24 it will mark the first time in 65 years that the communities of Taunton, Freetown, New Bedford and Fall River will see passenger trains to and from Boston.

There will be 15 trips on the Fall River Commuter Rail Line and 17 trips on the New Bedford Commuter Rail Line for a total of 32 trips between South Station in downtown Boston and the newly built East Taunton station on weekdays. Trains will run every 70 minutes Monday through Friday.

On weekends, 26 trips will be made between the two stations — with trains running every two hours, the MBTA said.

East Taunton station will act as a free transfer point between direct trains coming from or heading to Boston and connecting trains to the new termini of Fall River and New Bedford.

“This allows for even more frequent service,” the MBTA said, adding that this type of scheduling is “consistent with the all-day service model across the rest of the Commuter Rail network.”

Additionally, late-night outbound service from Boston will be available for South Coast Rail stations on weeknights and weekends, with the final train leaving just before midnight from South Station, the MBTA added.

With the new service, the Middleborough/Lakeville Commuter Rail Line will now be known as the “Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line” starting later this month.

The current Middleborough/Lakeville station at 125 Commercial Drive in Lakeville will also see its name shortened to just “Lakeville” station and commuter rail trains will no longer stop here, the MBTA said.

Lakeville station will henceforth only see trains from the seasonal CapeFLYER summer weekend passenger service between South Station and Hyannis.

A new “Middleborough” station at 52 West Grove St. in Middleborough will officially open in its place for regular commuter rail trains.

All new South Coast Rail stations will be located in the MBTA’s Zone 8, meaning riders pay a fare of $12.25 for a one-way ride, and $6 for those who qualify for reduced fares. A single round-trip ticket will cost $24.50 for the average rider.

In celebration of the launch of South Coast Rail service, the MBTA will offer free weekend trips from March 29 through April 27, in addition to free parking at the new stations from March 24 through the end of the day on April 30.

On these Saturdays and Sundays — in addition to Patriots' Day on Monday, April 21 — passengers can ride for free when they board or end their trip at one of the six new South Coast Rail stations, the MBTA said.

The transit agency added that riders should share their ride’s origin and destination with conductors to receive the free fares. The free fare policy will not be available on weekdays for South Coast Rail.

The MBTA noted the free parking promotion may end sooner than anticipated should parking lots fill up and become unavailable to passengers.

The standard rate for South Coast Rail station parking will be $4 per day on weekdays and $2 per day on weekends and holidays, according to the MBTA.

“With service beginning on March 24, thousands of cars will come off the roads, and thousands of people will experience the convenience and benefits of public transportation firsthand,” said Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt in a statement.

