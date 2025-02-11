VA: Train usage spikes in Virginia

While ridership for some mass transit providers still hasn't fully rebounded from the pandemic, Virginia's Amtrak trains have been chugging along with plenty of passengers, according to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

State-supported Amtrak trains set a ridership record in 2024 with 1,389,840 rider trips, the highest figure since Virginia started its state-supported service in 2009, the authority said in a news release.

Last year's record ridership topped the previous best year, 2023, and the pre-COVID record (953,008) set in 2019.

VPRA Executive Director DJ Stadtler said in the news release that climbing ridership figures are "indicative of Virginians using passenger rail as a convenient part of their travel plans."

The trend of more train riders is likely to continue considering the $2.3 billion Transforming Rail in Virginia infrastructure program.

As part of the rail infrastructure plan, the state acquired 384 miles of CSX track right-of-way and 223 miles of track in rail corridors paralleling Interstates 95, 64 and 85 with the long-term plan of adding an additional track along the current two-track system, which will allow freight and passenger trains to run with less interaction.

The plan calls for doubling Amtrak service between Washington, D.C., and Richmond as well as expanding Virginia Railway Express to Saturday service.

While Amtrak's rider trend is in line with infrastructure expansion, VRE is still nowhere near pre-pandemic numbers.

The average daily rider trips for VRE in December were 5,531. Before COVID, in 2019, the daily average trips topped 18,000.

Stafford intersection project advances

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved a contractor for the intersection improvements at U.S. 1, Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane at last week's meeting.

The $12.489 million project calls for new traffic signals and realignment of the intersection to improve sight distance, according to the county's project details. A concrete median will be added to U.S. 1 to restrict left turns from Woodstock Lanes. Waterlines also will be upgraded at the intersection during the project.

The work is scheduled to start in the spring and be completed in the summer of 2026.

