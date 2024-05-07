MA: MBTA to decide on commuter rail service to Haverhill

May 6—HAVERHILL — A decision is expected within a week by the MBTA on whether to completely or partially halt commuter rail service to Haverhill's downtown station for up to a year while a new train bridge is being installed on South Elm Street in Bradford.

During a virtual meeting held on April 26, Mayor Melinda Barrett along with representatives from Haverhill's legislative delegation asked MBTA officials to continue commuter rail service to the downtown station or at least minimize any disruptions to service while the new train bridge is being installed.

Two weeks ago MBTA officials notified Barrett that the planned replacement of the train bridge at the southern end of the Comeau Bridge could involve stopping commuter rail trains at the Bradford station and not allowing them to proceed to the downtown station for up to a year.

Officials said the Amtrak Downeaster would continue to make stops at the downtown station and that CSX freight trains would be allowed to pass through as well.

State Rep. Andy Vargas and his staff along with staff from the offices of Rep. Lori Trahan and State Sens. Barry Finegold and Pavel Payano took part in the April 26 meeting and advocated to maintain commuter rail service to the downtown station.

Josselyn De León-Estrada, Barrett's deputy chief of staff, said the mayor and the city's legislative delegation understand the need to replace the train bridge but the city wants the MBTA to minimize the impact on commuters as well as residents who may have to deal with traffic issues.

She said the MBTA runs about 25 commuter trains a day compared to 10 for Amtrak and six to eight for CSX.

De León-Estrada said the mayor requested continued service to the Haverhill station but if the rail can't operate as normal to provide commuter trains during peak hours.

"And if that's not possible we asked the MBTA to provide busing between the Haverhill and Bradford stations," she said.

"On April 22 along with staff from Vargas, Payano and Finegold's office we walked from the Haverhill to Bradford stations while recording the walk and noting our concerns, including accessibility," she said. "If the MBTA is asking commuters to self-divert, we asked them to be mindful of the weather and the dark. If the rail is paused for up to a year, people will be walking in all seasons and at night."

De León-Estrada said MBTA officials plan to meet in two weeks with city and state officials to outline their plans for the Haverhill station.

"From there the MBTA will commence its public outreach that will include meetings and distributing flyers," she said.

"Our office and the state delegation is eager to continue working with the MBTA to ensure the city will still have commuter rail service."

___

(c)2024 The Eagle-Tribune (North Andover, Mass.)

Visit The Eagle-Tribune (North Andover, Mass.) at www.eagletribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.