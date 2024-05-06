WI: Amtrak adds second train between Twin Cities, Chicago; Borealis service will stop in La Crosse, Tomah, Winona

May 1—Amtrak announced Wednesday it will put a second train into service later this month, serving communities between the Twin Cities and Chicago.

Tickets are on sale now for the May 21 launch of the highly anticipated Borealis trains, offering a second daily service through La Crosse, Tomah and Winona, Minnesota. The trains will follow the route of Amtrak's Empire Builder between the Midwestern cities and make all the same stops.

"A second daily passenger rail service connecting St. Paul to Chicago via Milwaukee is a welcome addition to our transportation system, providing more choices and travel flexibility for passengers," said Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.

The new service will make traveling between the three states easier, and reduce the need for travelers to drive, allowing for more sustainable and productive travel, according to a news release from Amtrak Midwest.

With an additional trip along the Mississippi River, La Crosse and Winona can anticipate increased tourism, and residents can experience more consistent travel to locations across the Midwest, with mid-afternoon train stops in both cities.

"This route includes eight stations in Wisconsin, and doubling the frequency of the service will better connect the many businesses, universities and tourist attractions along this corridor," said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson. "This expansion is thanks to the work WisDOT was able to do together with Minnesota, Illinois and Amtrak, as well as the opportunities provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. We will continue to work with federal and state partners to explore more passenger rail options in Wisconsin."

The Borealis trains will depart from St. Paul at 11:50 a.m. and arrive in Chicago by 7:14 p.m., and depart from Chicago at 11:05 a.m. and arrive in St. Paul at 6:29 p.m. daily.

The Chicago bound train will arrive in Winona at 1:40 p.m. and La Crosse at 2:16 p.m., and the St. Paul bound train will arrive in La Crosse at 3:58 p.m. and Winona at 4:36 p.m. daily.

With high gas prices affecting traveler's wallets, the new Amtrak train gives travelers an additional option. Solo travelers have the opportunity to save money on gas and use travel time more productively by traveling by train.

Fares start at $41 each way between St. Paul and Chicago for adults, with discounts available for children between ages 2 and 12, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, groups, and others.

"This is a win for passenger rail expansion in America, and more importantly, it's a win for a growing number of Americans who rely on passenger rail and benefit from it," said Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose. "Investments in rail have long helped Midwesterners and the region's economy, and this new service will mean additional access for people traveling between Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois while contributing to economic growth."

