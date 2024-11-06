MBTA removes nine speed restrictions on Orange Line
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has completed critical track work on the Orange Line, lifting nine speed restrictions.
Following additional Track Improvement Program work that took place on the line earlier last month, MBTA says the Orange Line is now completely free of all speed restrictions for the first time since 2010. According to the authority, current slow zones are affecting less than one percent of the entire subway system and the last slow zones are expected to be removed by the end of next month.
During the seven days of unencumbered access to the Orange Line, work crews replaced nearly 17,500 feet of rail and 2,600 crossties. During the 30-day Orange Line shutdown in 2022, crews replaced only 6,000 feet of rail and about 2,900 crossties.
“I would like to thank the MBTA team members who have been part of the Track Improvement Program for their hard work and express appreciation to our riders for being flexible during construction,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Mobility access for everyone is critical and the successful completion of Orange Line projects advances our commitment to leave the communities where we live and work in better condition than we found them. Transportation systems have to work if we want our communities to thrive.”
“We made a commitment to the public to deliver safe, reliable trips and upon completion of this most recent work, I’m pleased to confirm another major step forward towards that promise – the Orange Line is now completely free of speed restrictions for the first time in 15 years,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Less than one percent of our subway system is now affected by track-related slow zones, down from March 2023 when we had the entire system running at restricted speeds. I’m confident we’re on schedule to eliminate all remaining restrictions by the end of this year. This is truly an all-hands-on-deck, cross-functional effort that exemplifies teamwork and determination. Moving beyond this, we are committed to addressing future needs timely and not allowing such conditions to build up, impacting all that depended on us. All the credit goes to my leadership team and our workforce for delivering essential repairs more efficiently and effectively. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank our riders for their patience as we bring them the faster, safer, more reliable and frequent trips that they deserve.”
With the seven-day shutdown, crews accomplished the following work:
- Replaced approximately 17,500 feet of rail.
- Resurfaced and tamped approximately 20,600 feet of track.
- Replaced approximately 2,600 crossties.
- Completed 180 feet of full depth track replacement.
- Completed an additional 10 rail welds between Back Bay and Massachusetts Avenue.
MBTA notes a variety of other work also took place along the Orange Line to further enhance the rider experience, including:
- Stair repairs at Malden Center and Wellington, including repairs to concrete and handrails, waterproofing, painting and tread replacement.
- Inspections of the Wellington Pedestrian Bridge.
- The completion of surveys of door areas in the Orange Line right of way and within the Wellington Yard with areas in need of further work documented.
- The completion of scanning surveys of northbound track areas between Tufts Medical Center and Back Bay with scanning targets identified in southbound track areas.
- Power inspections, switchbox repairs and installations and third rail repairs and installations.
- The completion of replacement work of the roof at Sullivan Square.
- The completion of work and cleaning at the Medford underpass pump room.
- The installation of new lighting on both platforms at Tufts Medical Center.
- Cleaned and power washed stations, replaced door frames, performed painting work, replaced maps and signage, repaired fencing and repaired and replaced benches throughout the shutdown area.
- Cleaned drainage areas throughout the shutdown area.
- The completion of work on the power substation roof at Wellington, inspection and minor repairs to the roof and the removal of fallen branches from the roof.
- Camera and security enhancements.
- The coordination of bridge inspection work with MassDOT, including inspection of bridge deck over I-93 and joint repairs of the Gilmore Bridge.
- The coordination of inspections of the Cambridge Street Bridge with the city of Boston.