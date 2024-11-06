MBTA removes nine speed restrictions on Orange Line

“I would like to thank the MBTA team members who have been part of the Track Improvement Program for their hard work and express appreciation to our riders for being flexible during construction,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Mobility access for everyone is critical and the successful completion of Orange Line projects advances our commitment to leave the communities where we live and work in better condition than we found them. Transportation systems have to work if we want our communities to thrive.”

“We made a commitment to the public to deliver safe, reliable trips and upon completion of this most recent work, I’m pleased to confirm another major step forward towards that promise – the Orange Line is now completely free of speed restrictions for the first time in 15 years,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Less than one percent of our subway system is now affected by track-related slow zones, down from March 2023 when we had the entire system running at restricted speeds. I’m confident we’re on schedule to eliminate all remaining restrictions by the end of this year. This is truly an all-hands-on-deck, cross-functional effort that exemplifies teamwork and determination. Moving beyond this, we are committed to addressing future needs timely and not allowing such conditions to build up, impacting all that depended on us. All the credit goes to my leadership team and our workforce for delivering essential repairs more efficiently and effectively. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank our riders for their patience as we bring them the faster, safer, more reliable and frequent trips that they deserve.”